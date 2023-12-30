EXCITED PASSENGERS CHANT JAI SHRI RAM ON THEIR WAY TO MAHARISHI VALMIKI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN AYODHYA

Ayodhya: The Indigo flight 6E 2128 that flew to Ayodhya's newly launched Maharishi Valmiki International Airport for the first time witnessed a show of community prayer with all 45 passengers reciting the Hanuman Chalisa and chanting Jai Shri Ram. December 30 marked a historic day as a commercial passenger flight took off from Delhi and landed at the Ayodhya Airport. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the airport on Saturday.

Pilot Ashutosh Shekhar, read out the verses from Shri Ramcharitmanas to the passengers and the crew and co-pilot Nikhil Bakshi welcomed them by chanting Jai Shri Ram. Bakshi also spoke to them about the literal meaning of Ayodhya, which is a city, which cannot be won in war.