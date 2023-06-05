New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday refused Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia's request for interim bail in connection with the alleged excise policy case. The former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister has sought a temporary release for six weeks on the grounds that he was the sole caretaker of his ailing wife.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma has allowed him to meet his ailing wife in custody for one day at her convenience between 10 am and 5 pm. Sisodia was arrested on March 9 and is currently in judicial custody in the case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). However, his plea for regular bail is pending before the High Court.

The Enforcement Directorate had opposed the plea for interim bail on the grounds of the possibility of evidence tampering. The lawyer of ED has also claimed that Sisodia's wife has been suffering from a medical condition for the last 20 years. The AAP government implemented the policy on November 17, 2021, however, it was scrapped at the end of September 2022 amid allegations of corruption.

On May 30, the court dismissed the bail plea of Sisodia in the excise policy case being probed by the CBI, saying he is an influential person and the allegations against him are very serious in nature. In the CBI case, the High Court has kept the interim bail plea pending for July.