EXCAVATION FOR FINDINGS DATING BACK TO MAHABHARATA PERIOD TO BE EXPEDITED AT PURANA QILA UNION CULTURE MINISTER G KISHAN REDDY

New Delhi: Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said that the excavations to unearth the findings dating back to the ancient Mahabharata period at the Purana Qila area of New Delhi will continue and will be expedited in coming days for possible findings. The Union Culture Minister made the remarks during his visit to the Purana Quila excavation site on Tuesday.

“Our search for artefacts dating back to Pandavas and Mahabharata period will continue. It is expected that very soon the evidence of Mahabharata period will also be found here. Excavation work will be expedited in the coming days,” Reddy said on the sidelines of his visit. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has unearthed various artefacts dating back to the Pre-Mauryan era to Mughal period besides Maurya dynasty, Gupta dynasty, Kushans and Rajputs at the Purana Qila during fresh round of excavation which began in January and led by Vasant Swarnkar.

This is the third season of excavation at Purana Qila, after excavations in the year 2013-14 and 2017-18. The old fort situated on the banks of river Yamuna is one of the oldest forts in the country. It is believed that there once stood the capital of the Pandavas in the area, but no evidence has been found in the excavations so far.

Reddy visited the excavation site and saw the trenches and artefacts on display. Among the artefacts found at the excavation site are the stone idol of Vaikunth Vishnu, terracotta idol of Lakshmi, stone idol of Lord Ganesha, royal coins of different periods etc. Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy said the government considers the Purana Qila as an "important archaeological site".

Purana Qila was built by Sher Shah Suri and Mughal emperor Humayun.