New Delhi: Resolution on EVM operation and suspension of MPs were major highlights of the fourth meeting of the Opposition's 'Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc on Tuesday.

The all-important meeting came against the backdrop of escalating political tensions between the Opposition and the BJP-led central government, triggered by the demand for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on the recent Parliament security breach.

"INDIA parties reiterate that there are many doubts about the integrity of the functioning of the EVMs. These have been raised by many experts and professionals as well. There is widespread demand for a return to the ballot paper system," it said.

It suggested that "Instead of the VVPAT slip falling in the box, it should be handed over to the voter who shall then place it in a separate ballot box after having verified his or her choice. 100 per cent counting of VVPAT slips should then be done. It further said that this will restore the full confidence of the people in free and fair elections. The 28 parties participated in our fourth meeting and kept their thoughts before the committee of the alliance. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that a resolution has been passed that the suspension of MPs is undemocratic.

"We have passed a resolution that suspension is undemocratic. We will all have to fight to save democracy and all of us are ready to do that. We raised the issue of security breach in the Parliament. We have been saying for a long time that Union HM Amit Shah or PM Modi should come to the Parliament and speak in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha about the issue of Parliament security breach, but they are refusing to do so," Kharge said.

As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections loom just four months away, the allocation of seats becomes pivotal for the Congress, especially after recent electoral setbacks. Meanwhile, the opposition alliance has not reached a consensus on the bloc's prime ministerial candidate. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge stated that any decision on the prime ministerial candidate would be made after the elections.

"First, all of us have to win, we should think about what needs to be done for victory. Who will be PM, this will be decided later. If there are fewer MPs, what is the point of talking about the PM? First, to increase our numbers, (by) coming together, we will try to bring the majority. First, we will try to win," he said.

Congress MP and general secretary KC Venugopal termed the meeting successful and fruitful "It was a very successful, fruitful meeting. Everybody opened their mind and spoke, there was a little criticism here and there because we are 25-26 parties. The main focus was to finalise the seat sharing. A lot many things were discussed but everything can not be decided today itself. Seat-sharing discussions should be started immediately, that is what was discussed," Venugopal said.

Moreover, CPI General Secretary D Raja said that in the meeting it has been decided that first we will take up the issue of suspension of MPs because it is an onslaught on our democracy, it is an attack on our parliamentary system.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi reacted to seat distribution of the INDIA alliance and said that whatever happened in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Chhattisgarh, everyone is aware of that.

On the suspension of Opposition MPs discussed at the INDIA Alliance meeting, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that the meeting is nothing but a photo session. "This was nothing but the fourth meeting of the photo session. Lalu Yadav and Nitish Kumar were not even present at the photo session, they boycotted it. What will become of that INDI Alliance? It is a total failure. They just eat, get photos clicked and leave..," he said.