ETHICS COMMITTEE TO ADOPT DRAFT REPORT ON NOV 7 AMID INDICATION OF RECOMMENDATION AGAINST MOITRA

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha's Ethics Committee will meet on November 7 to consider and adopt its draft report in relation to the 'cash-for-query' allegations levelled against TMC MP Mahua Moitra by BJP's Nishikant Dubey.

The meeting for adopting the draft report means that the committee headed by BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar has finished its enquiry and will now be making its recommendation after its members split along party lines in their last get-together on November 2. BJP members are in a majority in the 15-member committee which is likely to take a grim view of Moitra's conduct, more so after she accused Sonkar of asking filthy and personal questions to her in the last meeting, a charge he denied.