ENSURE ZERO CASUALTY AND MINIMISE DAMAGE CAUSED BY BIPARJOY CYCLONIC STORM SAYS AMIT SHAH

New Delhi Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asked the Gujarat government as well as State and Central Disaster Management authorities to ensure “zero casualties and minimise the possible damage caused by the cyclonic storm Biparjoy “Need to act swiftly on the important directions given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a review meeting chaired by him on June 12 Our aim is to ensure zero casualties and minimise the possible damage caused by the cyclonic storm Biparjoy said Shah while chairing a crucial meeting through video conferencing to review the preparedness for Cyclone BiparjoyChief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and Parshottam Rupala several ministers of the Government of Gujarat MPs MLAs the Chief Secretary and District Magistrates virtually participated in the meeting Union Home Secretary Director General of India Meteorological Department IMD Member Secretary National Disaster Management Authority NDMA and senior officers of the Ministry of Home Affairs were also present at the meetingShah said that the Centre has deployed an adequate number of NDRF teams for relief and rescue operations “Along with this units and assets of Army Navy Air Force and Coast Guard have been deployed for help as per requirements he said The Home Minister said that the Ministry of Home Affairs and State government s Control Room is monitoring the situation roundtheclock and all the agencies of the Government of India are prepared to deal with any emergency situation He assured all possible help to the Government of GujaratThe Home Minister asked the Government of Gujarat to make arrangements to move people living in cycloneprone places to safer places and ensure all necessary services like electricity telecommunication health and drinking water He said that our preparedness should be such that in case of any damage these services can be restored immediately Shah directed to ensure mobile and landline connectivity and alternate arrangements for electricity in all hospitals The Home Minister also said that the storm is expected to bring 8 to 10 mm of rain which may cause floods in Kutch and SaurashtraHe stressed the need to review the necessary preparations to deal with it The Home Minister also asked to make all necessary arrangements around Somnath and Dwarka temples He said that as per the directions given by the Prime Minister the safety of animals and trees in Gir forest should also be ensured Shah also asked MPs and MLAs of Gujarat to make people aware of the threat of the cyclone in their respective areas and help themGujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel apprised the Home Minister of the preparedness and measures being taken by the local administration to protect the population residing in the expected path of the cyclonic storm Patel said that fishermen have been advised not to venture out into the sea and those at sea have been called back to safe berths A total of 21595 boats 27 ships and 24 large ships have been kept ready so far Also read Gujarat braces for the approaching Cyclone Biparjoy which is expected to make its landfall on Thursday evening with gusts of wind speeds upto 150 kilometers per hour Here is what you need to know todayA list of sensitive villages has been prepared for the purpose of evacuation Patel informed that 450 hospitals have been identified in the areas likely to be affected by the storm and the supply of essential medicines has been ensured Adequate shelters have also been arranged and 597 teams have been deployed to ensure power supply The 18 teams of NDRF and 12 teams of SDRF have also been deployedThe Director General IMD briefed the Home Minister about the current status of the extremely severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy over the eastcentral Arabian Sea He said that it is very likely to move nearly northward till the morning of June 14 then move northnortheast wards and cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi Gujarat and Karachi Pakistan near Jakhau Port Gujarat by noon of June 15 as a very severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 125135 kmph gusting to 150 kmphThe Union Home Minister said that 271 wetlands have been identified in the Northeast by ISRO for flood management in the country Earlier the IMD used to give a threeday advance forecast of rainfall and flood caused by it it has now been issued five days in advance which provides extra time for rescue efforts directions have been given to issue it seven days in advance by the next year He added that floods are controlled by the Ministry of Environment Forests and Climate Change by planting saplings on the banks of 13 major rivers which are prone to floodsEarlier in the day Home Minister Shah said that the National Disaster Management Authority NDMA visited seven power plant sites across the states where nuclear power plants are coming up and strict protocols have been sent to the states for rescuing people in case of any emergency Shah told the States ministers to make it their priority and before the nuclear power plant becomes active all necessary arrangements related to disaster management should be in placeHe said that workshops have been organised in 23 states for hot weather conditions Shah said that suggestions have been made by some states to give compensation to the farmers and the government will certainly look into this While interacting with the State Disaster Management Ministers in New Delhi he said that the states should also increase their budgetary provision for this He asked all the states to adopt the Model Fire Bill and bring a uniform law across the states The Home Minister said that the preparation of District Disaster Management Plans in 87 districts of eight states is still pending “They should be completed at the earliest he said