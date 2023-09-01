ENSURE SUPPLY OF FOOD MEDICINES DO AIRDROPPING OF SUPPLIES SUPREME COURT ON MANIPUR VIOLENCE

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday asked the Centre and Manipur government to take steps to remove blockades on national highways, including in Moreh, and ensure a smooth supply of food, medicines, and other essentials across the state and do airdropping wherever possible.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and comprising Justice J B Pardiwala asked the Centre and Manipur government to ensure that necessary steps are taken for a smooth supply of food, medicines, and other essentials across the state. The bench noted that one option is to lift the blockade and if that is not possible, then at least supplies may be airdropped.

Senior advocate Indira Jaising, representing one of the petitioners, submitted that there are blockades and people are starving and pressed for airdropping of food supplies.

Jaising said there is no food in the Moreh area and the problem is a blockade and pressed that the apex court-appointed committee cannot direct the Armed Forces to remove the blockade and insisted that food supply is important.

The counsel for the court-appointed committee informed the bench that there is an outbreak of chicken pox and measles in some of the relief camps and also pointed at blockades restricting supplies. The Chief Justice asked why the committee’s counsel was arguing before the court, rather than informing the government about it.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing both Centre and Manipur, said the government is aware of the same and steps will be taken to restore the supply of food.

The bench directed the Centre and state shall ensure that the basic supply of food, medicine and other essential items continue to be distributed in affected areas so that no part of the population suffers, and the removal of blockades is for the law enforcement agencies. The bench said the government should explore all options, including airdropping, if necessary and the court shall be apprised of the steps taken to ameliorate the situation.

The top court has scheduled the matter for further hearing next week. The apex court was hearing a batch of petitions in connection with violence in Manipur.

