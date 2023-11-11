ELVISH YADAV SNAKE VENOM CASE FIVE ACCUSED QUESTIONED BY NOIDA POLICE

New Delhi/Noida: The Noida Police have questioned the five accused in the snake venom case in which Bigg Boss OTT winner and social media influencer Elvish Yadav has also been named. Sources said that the five arrested accused Rahul (32), Teetunath (45), Jaikaran (50), Narayan (50) and Ravinath (45), all residents of Moharband village in southeast Delhi's Badarpur were questioned by a team of Noida Police including Additional DCP Noida Shakti Mohan Awasthi and Surajpur District Sessions Court senior advocate Devendra Rahul Chaudhary.

Sources said that the accused Nikhil has made startling revelations about Elvish Yadav, who could be in trouble now. Initially it was being said that Elvish Yadav and the arrested accused would be made to sit face to face and interrogated in the case. But officials said that such an interrogation cannot be conducted at the moment as Yadav has not been arrested yet.

Sources said that if one party is in jail and the other is out of jail, then both the parties cannot be made to sit face to face and interrogated. Noida Police have got the remand of the five arrested accused in the case till Nov 12. The five accused Rahul (32), Teetunath (45), Jaikaran (50), Narayan (50) and Ravinath (45), all residents of Moharband village in southeast Delhi's Badarpur, were arrested on Nov 3 and snakes and snake venom were recovered from their possession.