Mumbai The Bombay High Court on Monday sought the National Investigation Agency s NIA response on the bail plea of activist Gautam Navlakha an accused in the Elgar Parishad Maoist links case A division bench of Justices A S Gadkari and S G Dige said it would hear Navlakha s plea on June 28The bench also directed the activist s lawyers to ensure all dates in relation to the case are placed on record correctly as his bail plea was heard twice by the special NIA courtIn April this year the special court had refused Navlakha bail noting that there was prima facie evidence to show that the activist was an active member of banned outfit CPI Maoist In his appeal filed in the high court Navlakha said the special court had erred while refusing him bail The Supreme Court in November last year permitted the activist who was arrested in August 2018 to be placed under house arrest He is presently residing in Navi Mumbai in neighbouring Thane districtThis is Navlakha s second round of appeal in the high court seeking regular bailThe activist had earlier moved the high court after the special NIA court had rejected his regular bail plea in September last year The NIA had then opposed Navlakha s bail plea claiming that he had been introduced to a Pakistan InterServices Intelligence ISI General for his recruitment which shows his nexus with the organisationThe high court had however opined that the reasoning in the order of the special court was cryptic and did not contain analysis of the evidence relied upon by the prosecutionIn view of this the high court had ruled that the bail application requires fresh hearing by the special court and had remanded the case back to the courtIt had also directed the special judge to conclude the hearing within four weeks Accordingly Navlakha had moved the special court for rehearing his case for regular bailThe special court had then reheard the plea on the same pleadings and rejected the bail plea prompting the present appeal The case against Navlakha relates to alleged inflammatory speeches made at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31 2017 which the police claim triggered violence the next day near the KoregaonBhima War Memorial there PTI