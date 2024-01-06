New Delhi: The Election Commission of India is all set to start visiting states in order to check the election preparedness as Lok Sabha elections are just a few months away.

According to the sources in the poll panel, the EC officials led by CEC Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel will start their official tour next week (9-10 January) from the state of Andhra Pradesh while the tour to Tamil Nadu has been cancelled as of now.

Prior to the Election Commission’s visits, teams of senior EC officers have reviewed preparations over the past few months. Expected to coincide with the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh will emerge as a litmus test for the welfare-centric governance of YSRCP founder-president and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy whose sister has just joined her faction with the Congres party in New Delhi.