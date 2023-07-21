ED TIGHTENS NOOSE AROUND TIHAR JAIL OFFICIALS OVER FAVOURS TOWARDS CONMAN SUKESH

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has tightened its noose on 82 jail officials for allegedly helping jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, lodged in Tihar Jail in the Rs 200 crore fraud case, sources said on Friday. It is learnt that the ED has asked all these jail personnel for complete details of their movable and immovable assets since 2020.

The ED has also asked for their PAN cards, salary slips and Form-16 related to tax deduction from all these officers, sources said. According to information received from sources, ED has also written a letter to Tihar DG in this regard. Sources said that the ED suspects that Sukesh used to pressurize them on the back of money and get his various works done.

Sources said that the ED has sought information with regard to all these jail officers from April 1, 2020 till now. It will be ascertained whether these officers have bought movable or immovable property by taking bribe or any other kind of help from Sukesh. According to the sources, the details sought by 56 of these 82 jail officials have been submitted while further investigation into the matter is going on.

Pertinently, the Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) had started an investigation a year ago against 82 jail officials at Rohini jail who had illegally provided facilities to Sukesh Chandrasekhar, accused in the Rs 200 crore fraud case. Conman Sukesh has been accused of extorting Rs 200 crore from the wife of a prominent businessman.

Sukesh was served legal notice by KT Ramarao, Telangana Minister and son of state Chief Minister KCR for allegedly making slanderous statements against the BRS leader.