ED SUMMONS BJP TAKES A DIG AT DELHI CM KEJRIWAL

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday following the ongoing Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons to him for the fourth time. Kejriwal has been declining to face the inquiry process every time, calling it politically motivated.

Several state BJP leaders, such as Bansuri Swaraj, Harish Khurana, Shehzad Poonawalla, and Virendra Sachdeva, among others, slammed the AAP convener. Bansuri Swaraj said it has been completely made clear by the court that there has been a liquor scam in Delhi.

"For the fourth time, ED has sent a summons to the Delhi Chief Minister. But it is a matter of surprise and great shame that even after sending three notices, CM Kejriwal has not yet appeared before the ED," added Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Swaraj added that the BJP does not think Kejriwal will appear even on the fourth notice, and he is repeatedly making "fun of the law".

Another senior BJP leader, Harish Khuranna, said, "ED has summoned Arvind Kejriwal for the fourth time, and I have heard that he is on a Goa visit. Vipassana in Goa, and the elections in Madhya Pradesh are more important for him than to respect the law."

Union Minister Anurag Thakur raised a question about Kejriwal, asking why he was running away from the investigation. "From 2011–14, Arvind Kejriwal used to talk big. At that time, he used to talk about raising his voice against the corruption of Congress; today, he himself is involved in corruption," alleged Anurag Thakur, who hails from Himachal Pradesh.

Coming down heavily on Kejriwal, BJP Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva said the CM is running away from the investigation. "Every time he tries to skip the investigation, the minute he gets the ED summons, he says that he will be on his Goa trip," added Sachdeva.