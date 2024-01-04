'Manish, Sanjay in jail not because of corruption but...' Kejriwal's retort to BJP arrest theories

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, hit out at BJP for trying to malign his image before the Lok Sabha polls so as to 'prevent' him from campaigning. In a video address, he harped on his honesty and slammed the ruling dispensation at the Centre for hounding him.

"Call Kejriwal on the pretext of questioning, then arrest him, so that I cannot campaign. CBI had called me 8 months ago, I had gone. They are calling me just 2 months before the Lok Sabha elections. BJP's aim is not to investigate," he said.

The AAP convener skipped the third summons in the liquor scam case terming the ED notice illegal and politically motivated.

Speaking on his party colleagues Manish Sisodia, Vijay Nair and Sanjay Singh, who are in jail, the AAP convener said honest leaders are facing the heat because they refused to join the saffron party. Kejriwal called the move "open gundagari".

Kejriwal lauded the two over their relentless endeavour to not compromise and buckle under BJP pressure. "If we had committed corruption, we would also have joined BJP. We are able to face them because we have not committed even a single penny of corruption," he elaborated.

The Delhi CM added, "Every breath of mine, every blood of mine is for the country, I am fighting with all my heart, I need your support. Today BJP is not catching the corrupt, they are recruiting them into BJP by scaring them with CBI ED case. There are many examples of this, that by getting recruitment done, all the cases were covered up."