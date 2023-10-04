ED raids underway at the residence of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh
Published: 2 hours ago
New Delhi: Enforcement Directorate sleuths have knocked on the doors of the AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh's residence. Sources said ED raids are underway at the premises of Sanjay Singh in connection with the alleged scam in the now-scrapped Delhi Liquor Policy. Sources said that some other premises of linked people were also being raided. Singh's staff members and those linked to him were earlier questioned by the ED in this case.
It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP. The policy was subsequently scrapped and the Delhi lieutenant governor recommended a CBI probe, following which the ED registered a case under the PMLA.
Earlier in May this year, MP Sanjay Singh in a letter to Finance Secretary T V Somanathan said that the ED Director and Assistant Director deliberately linked his name to the alleged liquor scam without any basis, tarnishing his public image and defaming him. Singh mentioned that his name was added on the basis of statements from Dinesh Arora.
Singh also alleged that the officers misused their position, tarnished his public image and demanded prosecution against them. He said he already sent a legal notice to the officers to issue an open and public apology. According to ED sources, the name of the AAP leader appears four times in the ED charge sheet out of which one reference was wrong and typed inadvertently. At one place Sanjay Singh's name was mentioned instead of Rahul Singh who was then excise commissioner. ED is reportedly searching the residence of Sanjay Singh, further details are awaited. (With Agency Inputs)