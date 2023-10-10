New Delhi : The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday began searches at the premises of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in Delhi in connection with the investigation into a money-laundering case filed against Khan and some others. The searches by the central agency started amid political stand-off between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi and also the ruling BJP at the Centre.

Amanathulla Khan, the 49-year-old legislator of AAP, is representing the Okhla assembly constituency in South Delhi. The agency's searches targetted Khan in connection with the Waqf Board case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated action against Khan under the provisions of the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act).