New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Vivek Tyagi, an associate of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh for interrogation on Saturday in regard to the Delhi excise policy case. Apart from Tyagi, two other associates, Sarvesh Mishra and Kanwarbir Singh were also summoned today in this connection.

Sanjay Singh is the third AAP leader to be arrested by ED after Manish Sisodia and Satyender Jain in the excise policy case. Singh was made to sit face to face with Mishra and a special ED team was engaged to question the two on Friday. Similarly, Tyagi, who arrived at the ED office today would be questioned by the ED officials. A list of questions has already been kept ready by the officials of the central agency.

Tyagi has been working with Singh since the beginning. AAP has engaged Singh as in-charge of Uttar Pradesh while Tyagi has been in-charge of some districts of Western Uttar Pradesh.

On Thursday, Singh was produced in Rouse Avenue Court and was then sent to remand till October 10 case. ED had argued that Singh's associates would be confronted and called for questioning. Following which, ED had summoned three of the close associates of Singh.

ED had raided Singh's house in the alleged liquor scam on Wednesday. After interrogating him, Singh was arrested. The excise policy was implemented in Delhi on November 17, 2020. On July 22, 2022, the Lieutenant Governor recommended a CBI inquiry into the case and the policy was scrapped on July 31, 2022.

On August 17, 2022, CBI registered an FIR accusing Manish Sisodia, three former government officials and two companies on charges of fraud and bribery in the liquor policy case. ED was handed over the case on 22 August 2022.