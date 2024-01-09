ED NAMES RABRI DEVI DAUGHTER MISA BHARTI IN LAND FOR JOBS CASE CHARGESHEET

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday filed its first chargesheet in the 'land for job scam' case in Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi, naming former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, her MP daughter Misa Bharti and three others as accused.

Among others named in the chargesheet are Hima Yadav, Hradayanand Chaudhary and Amit Katyal along with two firms. The court has directed ED to file an e-copy of the chargesheet today and listed the matter on January 16 for cognizance.

ED had arrested Amit Katyal, who is allegedly associated with Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Yadav and his son deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav in November last year. In the land for jobs case, CBI has already registered a case and the proceedings are underway in the Rouse Avenue Court. Later, ED filed a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The land for jobs case dates back during Lalu Yadav's tenure as the Railway Minister in UPA-1 Cabinet. It was alleged that many candidates were appointed in Group-D posts in different zonal railways in exchange of land to Lalu Yadav and his family members during 2004 to 2009.