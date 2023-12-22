ED ISSUES THIRD SUMMONS TO ARVIND KEJRIWAL FOR APPEARANCE ON JANUARY 3 IN EXCISE POLICY CASE

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has issued a fresh summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning for January 3 in the excise policy-linked money laundering investigation, sources said Friday. This is the third notice to Kejriwal, also the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), after he refused to appear before the federal agency on two earlier summons for November 2 and December 21.