New Delhi: Enforcement directorate (ED) on Wednesday has arrested AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in Delhi excise policy case. Earlier in the day, the probe agency had conducted searches at his residence in connection with the case. The AAP leader was questioned by the central probe agency for over 10 hours in connection with a money laundering case linked to the Delhi liquor policy.

It is the second high-profile arrest in the case after former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP.

The policy was subsequently scrapped and the Delhi lieutenant governor recommended a CBI probe, following which the ED registered a case under the PMLA.

In May this year, Sanjay Singh, in a letter to Finance Secretary TV Somanathan, said the ED director and assistant director deliberately linked his name to the alleged liquor scam without any basis, tarnishing his public image and defaming him. Singh mentioned that his name was added on the basis of statements from Dinesh Arora. The AAP leader alleged further that the officers misused their position to tarnish his public image and demanded prosecution against them.