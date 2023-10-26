New Delhi: The Election Commission on Thursday asked the government not to carry out the proposed Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, its mega outreach programme on schemes and initiatives, in the five election-bound states till December 5.

In a letter to Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, the Election Commission also asked the government not to appoint "district rath prabharis" in the poll-bound states and the Tapi constituency of Nagaland where by-election is scheduled to be held.

"It has been brought to the notice of the Commission that a letter has been circulated to the ministries for nomination of senior officers as 'District Rath Praharis' as special officers for the proposed 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' starting from 20th November, 2023," the Commission said.

It pointed out that elections have been announced in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram. "...Commission has directed that the aforesaid activities should not be taken in the constituencies where Model Code of Conduct is in force up till 5th December, 2023," it said.

The government on Thursday made it clear that the yatra will skip the poll-bound states. In an informal interaction with reporters here, Information and Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chandra said a decision has been taken to drop the word 'rath' to refer to the vehicles publicising government schemes across 2.55 lakh gram panchayats and nearly 18,000 locations in urban areas.