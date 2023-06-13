New Delhi An earthquake measuring 54 on the Richter scale jolted the DelhiNational Capital Region NCR and the neighbouring areas on Tuesday afternoon Officials said that the earthquake struck at 133 pm They added that the epicenter of the earthquake was located near the remote village of Gandoh Bhalessa in the Doda district of Jammu and KashmirThe National Centre for Seismology NCS in a Tweet stated Earthquake of Magnitude54 Occurred on 13062023 133342 IST Lat 3315 amp Long 7582 Depth 6 Km Location Doda Jammu and Kashmir India So far there was no report of any damage to property or any casualty due to the earthquake Also read Earthquake of 32 magnitude hits Arunachal Pradesh s West KamengOn May 11 earthquake tremors were felt in Pithoragarh a seismically sensitive district in Uttarakhand The magnitude was measured at 31 on the Richter scale According to the report released by the National Center for Seismology the epicenter of the earthquake was 32 km north of Pithoragarh The effect of this earthquake was seen in areas up to five kilometers from the district Earthquake of Magnitude38 Occurred on 22012023 085831 IST Lat 2978 amp Long 8013 Depth 10 Km Location 23km NNW of Pithoragarh Uttarakhand NCS tweetedUttarakhand is sensitive from the point of view of earthquake Uttarkashi Chamoli and Pithoragarh districts of the state are considered very sensitive and hence they come under Zone 5 In recent days an earthquake of 38 magnitude was reported in PithoragarhAlso read Earthquake of magnitude 25 hits Haryana s Jhajjar