Andaman and Nicobar (India) : An earthquake of magnitude of about 5.8 rattled the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Saturday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The quake occurred at a depth of 69 kms and the tremors jolted the islands at 12:53 am on Saturday, the NCS seismological report said.

No damage to property nor injuries to anybody has been reported so far in this incident. However, the officials are keeping a close watch on the prevailing situation in the aftermath of the low intensity tremors in the islands.

A post on the NCS official twitter handle said: Earthquake of Magnitude:5.8, Occurred on 29-07-2023, 00:53:47 IST, Lat: 10.75 & Long: 93.47, Depth: 69 Km, Location: Andaman Islands. Earlier, on July 9, an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 hit the Southeast of Campbell Bay in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, according to the NCS.

Last month, the earthquake tremors were felt in the national capital and several other parts of north India, creating panic among the affected residents. A 5.4 magnitude tremors jolted Delhi and surrounding areas. The centre of this quake was located in a village in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir. On May 11, there was a 3.1 magnitude tremor in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand.