DWARKA EXPRESSWAY WILL BE COMPLETED BY APRIL 2024 SAYS GADKARI

New Delhi: Dwarka Expressway, India's first elevated eight-lane access control urban expressway, being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 9,000 crore, as part of the Delhi decongestion plan, will be completed by April 2024, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday. The Expressway will be completed in four packages, he added.

Gadkari was inspecting the Expressway on Thursday, along with Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinay Kumar Saxena, Union Minister of State General VK Singh, Union Minister of State Rao Inderjit Singh, MP Pravesh Singh Verma and MP Ramesh Bidhuri. Earlier, Gadkari said that the Dwarka Expressway will be completed in the next three to four months and the cost would be about Rs 10,000 crore.

The Road Transport Minister said Dwarka Expressway will have a fully-automated tolling system and the entire project will be equipped with an Intelligent Transportation System (ITS). Interacting with the media, Gadkari said a three-lane service road is being constructed on both sides of the Expressway.

Dwarka Expressway starts near Shiv Murti on NH-8 and ends near Kherki Daula Toll Plaza on NH-8. The total length of Dwarka Expressway is 29 km, out of which 18.9 km length falls in Haryana, while the remaining 10.1 km is in Delhi. It will provide connectivity to Indira Gandhi International Airport from the Dwarka side through Dwarka Expressway.

In addition, the proposed Dwarka Expressway would provide direct access to the upcoming India International Convention Centre in sector 25 of Dwarka. On the removal of the Kherki Dhaula toll plaza, Gadkari said the proposed toll collection system using GPS technology will end congestion and ensure commuters pay only for the distance they travelled.