New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked Delhi University (DU) to conduct a mop-up admission round to fill over 4,000 out of 71,000 seats in undergraduate courses at 13 colleges that are currently lying vacant. Three rounds of admission have already been completed at the university.

Colleges having vacant seats had earlier requested DU to give another chance to the students to opt for these vacant seats. DU has released a college-wise list of the courses where seats are vacant. Students who are eager to seek admission to these colleges have to apply within October 15.

Once students apply, then the course will be allotted on the basis of his/her CUET marks and the marks obtained in class 12 board examination. In case students are not able to secure a seat on the basis of their CUET scores, then seat allotment would be done on the basis of the board marks. However, only students who have appeared for CUET can apply for this mop-up round.

In a circular issued by DU, students have been advised to apply on the college website to know the number of vacant seats and details about the mop-up admission round. According to DU Admission Branch officials, out of a total of 71,000 seats in DU's undergraduate courses, around 98 percent seats have been filled up. Now, the mop-up round is being conducted to fill the remaining 4,000 seats.

Colleges with over 20 vacant seats are Aditi College (B.Com Hons-22, B.Com-17, BA Social Work-29), Bharti College (B.Com-25, Sanskrit Hons-47), Lady Irwin College (B.Sc Home Science-56, B.Sc. Home Science Hons-18) and Shraddhanand College (B.Com-75)

Those where more than 10 seats are vacant includes Zakir Hussain College, Zakir Hussain College (evening), Bhagini Nivedita College, Acharya Narendra Dev College, Bhaskaracharya College, Kalindi College, Shahid Rajguru College and Institute of Home Economics.

