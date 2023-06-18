New Delhi: A first-year student of Delhi University was allegedly stabbed to death on Sunday outside Aryabhatta College in the South Campus after he objected to his girlfriend being harassed by another student, police said. The victim -- 19-year-old Nikhil Chauhan -- was a resident of Paschim Vihar and pursuing BA (Hons) in Political Science from the School of Open Learning, they said.

The incident took place outside the college gate where a group of around four youths came on motorcycles and allegedly stabbed the victim in the chest, the police said. The police received a call from the Charak Palika Hospital about Chauhan's admission with a stab wound and rushed to the spot.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a student of the School of Open Learning allegedly misbehaved with Chauhan's girlfriend in college around a week ago. When he objected to the harassment, the accused got angry and allegedly decided to take revenge, the police said. On Sunday, around 12.30 pm, the accused and three of his associates met Chauhan outside Aryabhatta College and allegedly stabbed him in the chest, a senior police officer said. The victim was rushed to the nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, he said.

"Chauhan was upset after the accused student misbehaved with his girlfriend. He then got into a heated argument with the (accused) student. They had a fight and threatened each other. The accused student decided to take revenge and, with the help of his friends, attacked the victim," another police officer said.

The accused have been identified and CCTV cameras installed in and around the crime scene are being examined to establish the sequence of events, the police said, adding that teams have been formed to nab the suspects. Footage from CCTV camera recovered by the police showed the accused escaping on two-wheelers, they said.

A case has been registered and the body will be handed over to the victim's family members after post-mortem, they added. The victim is survived by his two brothers and parents. He also worked as a model part-time and appeared in music videos. Delhi University PRO Anup Singh Lather said, "It is very unfortunate and sad that a young life has been lost and that also just outside the college where students come to learn and make careers. We are really sad for the loss of a precious life. God bless his soul and give strength to the family of Nikhil Chauhan in this hour of sadness."

Tagging a media report about the incident, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said in a tweet in Hindi, "L-G sir, what are you doing? The law and order situation in my Delhi has been ruined. Sir, what have you done to our Delhi?" In another tweet, he alleged that the fear of the law has ended in Delhi. "Everyone knows that Delhi Police is doing the work of filing false cases against political parties. It is involved in the work of saving the likes of (Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP) Brij Bhushan (Sharan Singh). What should the policemen do? They will do whatever the L-G asks them to do," Bharadwaj said. The Lt Governor has control over public order, land and police in the national capital. (PTI)