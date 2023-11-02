The DU unit of the All India Students' Association (AISA) has demanded that the role of HEFA loans should be examined to check if the fee has been hiked to pay the interest on the loan. "The role of HEFA must also be examined, in which the government grants for universities are being replaced by loans which also have the component of interest. Delhi University has already procured loans worth Rs 1,800 crore, which will be extracted along with interest from students' pockets," the left-wing student outfit said.