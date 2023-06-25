DRUNKEN THIEVES GIVE RS 100 TO COUPLE AS THEY FOUND NO VALUABLES WITH THEM

New Delhi: The Delhi police on Sunday arrested two thieves for threatening the couple at gunpoint on June 21. The incident took place in the Shahdhara district of the national capital. The two accused have been identified as Harsh Rajput (31), who worked at a mobile repairing shop and Dev Verma (31), a resident of the Buradi district.

On receiving the information, the First Bazaar SHO reached the spot and started an investigation. The incident was captured on the CCTV camera installed nearby and went viral on social media, the police said. "The couple said that two thieves were on a scooter and had a pistol with them. The duo was heavily drunk. They first asked for the woman's ornaments. When the duo found that the ornaments were not original, they asked for cash and found that the couple had only Rs 20 with them. The robbers gave the couple Rs 100 and left," police said.

Also read: Mule forced to inhale 'weed'-stuffed cigarette smoke on Kedarnath trek, man arrested

The police team then started an investigation and examined CCTV cameras. The police then revealed that the thieves were operating in many other areas. We then started a search operation and nabbed the accused, the police said. "We have recovered the pistol, scooter used in the crime, and 30 mobile phones from their possession. We registered four cases against them in connection with old cases and further investigation is underway," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shahdhara Rohit Meena said.

Also read: Mumbai: Cops arrest caller who threatened to blow up Andheri, Kurla, Pune from UP's Jaunpur