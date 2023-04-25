DRONE SPOTTED OVER KEJRIWALS RESIDENCE PROBE UNDERWAY SAYS POLICE

New Delhi A drone was spotted over the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday police said Information was received that a drone has been seen over the CM s residence at the Civil Lines area a senior police officer said The official said that an investigation into the matter is underwayEarlier in the month Border Security Force personnel intercepted a Pakistani drone near Bhariyal village of Punjab s Gurdaspur district officials said The drone spotted at the Bhariyal village post of the BSF was observed flying inside Indian territory for five minutes before it was intercepted with illumination bombs The drone kept flying inside the Indian border for 5 minutes during which 3 rounds of firing were done by BSF and an Ilu bomb was also fired after which the drone flew back to Pakistan BSF saidIn a similar incident BSF personnel intercepted a Pakistani drone near the Dhanoe Kalan in the Amritsar district of the State and recovered packets of narcotics an official statement said on April 16 The incident took place on April 15 at around 822 pm when the BSF troops heard the buzzing sound of the suspected flying object drone entering from Pakistan into Indian territoryEarlier Security forces tracked and shot down a drone after it crossed the Line of Control LoC in the Beri Pattan area in Jammu and Kashmir s Rajouri Five loaded AK magazines some cash and a sealed packet were recovered from the drone added the PRO BSF is mandated to guard the 3323 km IndiaPakistan International Border With agency Inputs