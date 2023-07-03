New Delhi: Delhi Police has initiated a massive search operation after it was reported that an unidentified drone like object was allegedly seen hovered over the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday morning.

According to Delhi police at around 5.30 am in the morning it was reported that the Special Protection Group (SPG), an elite force responsible for safeguarding the prime minister traced some unidentified object hovering over Prime Minister’s residence.

Responding swiftly to the alert, the Delhi Police sprang into action, launching an extensive search operation in an effort to locate the mysterious drone. However, despite their concerted efforts, no drone was successfully detected or apprehended within the vicinity.

Information was received about an unidentified flying object near the PM's residence. Thorough searches were made in nearby areas but no such object was detected. The air traffic control room (ATC) was also contacted. They also didn't detect any such flying object near the PM's residence," the Delhi Police said in a statement.

It is essential to highlight that the prime minister's residence falls within the parameters of a restricted airspace, specifically designated as a red no-fly zone or no drone zone. These restricted zones are enforced to ensure the safety and security of high-profile individuals and critical government installations.

The incident has raised serious concerns about the breach of security protocols and the potential threat posed by unauthorized drones in sensitive areas. Drones have become increasingly popular in recent years, with their applications ranging from recreational purposes to commercial and even military uses. (With Agency Inputs)