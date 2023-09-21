'Don't want to spend time on former Wrestling chief': Derek O'Brien's jibe at BJP over Women's Reservation Bill

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien on Thursday invoked BJP MP and outgoing chief Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is accused of sexually harassing women grapplers, to take a jibe at Narendra Modi-led government over the Women's Reservation Bill saying he does not have time to discuss the former Wrestling chief.

Derek O'Brien, who represents West Bengal in the Rajya Sabha, was speaking during the debate on the Women's Reservation Bill after it was tabled in the Upper House of the Parliament by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

"This is not the shortest way to bring women to Parliament. (In the 2021 Assembly elections in (West) Bengal, men mocked her (TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, you broke her foot. She gave you an answer truly like a woman. The women and people of Bengal and India answered," added Derek.

He also said that the BJP has not been able to find "a single woman" in the 16 Chief Ministers from the party.

Derek O'Brien also urged the Centre to bring the women's reservation to the Rajya Sabha and assured the support of his party. "Listen to two pieces of advice from us. If you are so keen, the Congress, the Trinamool Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, and DMK... bring this (Bill) in 2024. At least try, you bring and elect one-third of women MPs from your party in 2024 (Lok Sabha elections). The joke going around is a typographical error in the Bill," he said.

"Get women's reservation in Rajya Sabha, we will all support it," the TMC leader said.