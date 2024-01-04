DONER MINISTRY TO ORGANSIE UTTAR PURVI MAHOTSAV IN DELHI FROM JAN 13 TO 17

New Delhi: To bring investment in the northeast by promoting the region’s culture and traditions and rich resources, the Ministry of Development of Northeastern Region (DoNER) will organise a five-day-long Uttar Purvi Mahotsav in New Delhi from January 13 to 17.“The first edition of the Uttar Purvi Mahotsav has been meticulously curated to showcase the rich diversity of Northeast India, blending traditional arts, crafts and cultures under one vibrant umbrella. Envisioned as a cultural mosaic, Uttar Purvi Mahotsav is more than a celebration. It is a platform for economic opportunities,” said DoNER secretary Chanchal Kumar speaking to ETV Bharat here on Thursday.

The festival will also highlight the Prime Minister’s endeavour to promote all northeastern states in the national capital, said Kumar. More than 250 artisans from the northeastern states will take part in the five-day-long extravaganza that will take place at Pragati Maidan. “The festival will highlight the participation of 250 weavers, farmers and entrepreneurs. It will also serve as a platform to showcase the unique aspects that make the northeastern region a cultural jewel,” said Kumar.

Apart from panel discussion, the event will also mark buyer-seller meetings and cultural shows. Meanwhile, the DoNER Ministry will inaugurate Barak Hostel on the JNU premises coinciding with the Uttar Purvi Mahotsav. “The hostel can accommodate 400 students from the Northeastern states, who desire to study at JNU,” said Kumar.

The hostel was constructed for Rs 28 crore. “The hostel will be inaugurated coinciding with the forthcoming Uttar Purvi Mahotsav in New Delhi,” said Kumar. The former DoNER Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, in 2017, laid the foundation stone of Barak Hostel. The North Eastern Council (NEC) has provided 100 per cent funding for the construction of the Barak Hostel, which was completed within three years.