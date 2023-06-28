New Delhi: A 25-year-old domestic help was found dead at his employer's house in southeast Delhi's Jangpura Extension area on Tuesday, police said. The deceased, identified as Kamal, has been working in the house of a senior advocate, Amit Kumar, as a domestic help cum cook for nearly three years, they said.

Police said they have arrested two men -- Aman Tiwari (20) and Jirjis Kazmi (19) -- in connection with the murder. The Hazrat Nizamuddin Police Station received a call from a resident of the house alleging that their domestic help has died, police said. On reaching the spot, police found the victim lying dead inside the box of a bed, with both his legs and neck tied with a plastic rope, a senior police officer said.

The domestic help's body was found on the fourth floor, while the employers live on the second floor, police said. They said the second, third and fourth floors of the building belonged to Kumar and they had two people working for them -- Deepak who takes care of the advocate's father and Kamal, his domestic help.

A case of murder was registered and CCTV cameras were checked to establish the identity of the suspects. Jirjish previously worked in Kumar's office but he was fired from the job about a month ago. As Jirjish felt humiliated, he decided to take revenge from the advocate by robbing his house, another senior police officer said.

Elaborating on the sequence of the incident, the officer said that on Monday around 9 pm, Deepak saw two accused men standing on the staircase leading towards the fourth floor of the building. Upon being questioned, they said they had come to check the water in the building.

"They then overpowered and tied Deepak on the third floor and asked for the code of electronic safe. There was a knife in the kitchen using which they stabbed Deepak when he refused to share any detail. Alarmed by the noise, the advocate's son Aditya came from second to the third floor but by then the accused who had stabbed Deepak had fled the spot," he said.

"It was initially doubted that Kamal was an accomplice since he was missing since Monday night from the time of the stabbing incident. Later, when the premises were searched, they found his body inside the bed in the servant room, which is also used as a storeroom," the officer said.

Raids were conducted across Delhi and both were nabbed from different places. Jirjish was apprehended from a bus stand when he was trying to take a bus to his native place in Uttar Pradesh and Aman was apprehended from his hideout in Bawana, he added. Jirjesh did not know Deepak as he was hired recently while Kamal knew him, hence the accused duo killed him to conceal their identity," he added. (PTI)