On cam, Divya Pahuja seen entering Gurugram hotel with accused hours before her murder

Gurugram: A fresh CCTV footage has surfaced in the Divya Pahuja murder case showing the former model entering the City Point Hotel in Haryana's Gurugram at 4.18 am on Tuesday (January 2).

Pahuja, 27, an accused in the Gadoli murder case, was shot dead in the hotel on the same day by the hotel owner allegedly because she used to extort money by blackmailing him with his “obscene pictures”, a claim her family denies.

Around 20 hours after the CCTV footage showed Divya entering the hotel with its owner, Abhijeet Singh and another man, the two were seen dragging her body in the hotel corridor in a bid to dump it. In the latest CCTV footage, Singh and the other man are seen conversing with the receptionist while Pahuja is seen standing next to them. After a few minutes, Pahuja and Singh take the keys and move into room number 111 while the other man still speaks to the receptionist before following them at around 4.21 am.

In another CCTV footage from the hotel, Singh and the other man are seen dragging Pahuja's body, wrapped in a blanket, down the corridor at 10:44 pm on the same day. As per police reports, the duo transported the body to Singh's BMW and disposed it.

Gurugram Police arrested three of the five accused including hotel owner Singh (56), a resident of Model Town Hisar; Hemraj (28), a resident of Nepal; and Omprakash (23), a resident of Jalpaiguri's Juranthi village, West Bengal, within few hours, before they dumped the body.