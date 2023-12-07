DISPUTES LOVE AFFAIRS ILLICIT RELATIONSHIPS ARE MAJOR REASONS FOR MURDERS IN 2022 NCRB

New Delhi: Disputes, gain, love affairs and illicit relationships were some of the major reasons behind murder cases across different states in India. States like West Bengal, Assam, Kerala and Punjab have witnessed a decline in such cases of murder this year in comparison to the previous year.

A latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) said that Assam registered a decreasing trend in cases of murder with 1072 in 2022 in comparison to 1192 in 2021. Similarly, West Bengal registered 1696 cases in 2021 against 1884 incidents of murder in 2022, Kerala registered 334 cases in 2022 against 337 in 2021 and Punjab recorded 670 cases of murder in 2022 against a total of 723 in 2021.

According to the NCRB data, property disputes, family disputes, petty quarrels, love affairs, illicit relationships, gain and personal vendetta are some of the major reasons behind such murder incidents.

As per the statistics, 3761 murders took place across India due to personal vendetta in 2022 and 1884 over gain. Similarly, 1401 people were murdered due to love affairs and 1420 due to illicit relationships.

Similarly, 9962 murders took place over disputes amongst which 2326 include property disputes, 3134 family disputes and 3294 petty quarrels.

However, the overall murder cases in India have witnessed a decreasing trend. As per the NCRB data, a total of 28,522 cases of murder were registered during 2022, showing a marginal decline of 2.6 percent over 2021 (29,272 cases) across India.

NCRB which was set-up in 1986 to function as a repository of information on crime and criminals so as to assist the investigators in linking crime to the perpetrators compiled the crime data from States and UTs across India. NCRB was also entrusted with the responsibility for monitoring, coordinating and implementing the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) project in the year 2009. The project has connected more than 15000 police stations and 6000 higher police offices across India.