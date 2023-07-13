DHCBA OPPOSES SC COLLEGIUM PROPOSAL TO TRANSFER DELHI HC JUDGE TO CALCUTTA HC

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) Thursday unanimously resolved to request its members to abstain from work on July 17, as a token of protest against the recommendation of the Supreme Court collegium to transfer justice Guaran Kanth from Delhi High Court to Calcutta High Court.

"It is a matter of regret that while no attention is being paid by all concerned regarding the process of filling up the existing vacancies in the Delhi High Court, the transfer of a sitting judge is being made thereby further reducing the existing strength of the Hon'ble judges in Delhi High Court," the Association said in its resolution.

The Bar Association requested the collegium to revisit its recommendation. “Besides the copy of this resolution also being sent the Central Government thereby requesting them to not to act on the said recommendation and instead call upon the collegium to re-consider the aforesaid decision," DHCBA added.

The resolution said the transfer of justice Kanth will affect the dispensation of justice in Delhi High Court on account of the reduction of the existing strength of the High Court. On July 12, the apex court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and also comprising Justices S K Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai and Surya Kant, recommended the transfer of Delhi High Court judge Justice Gaurang Kanth to the Calcutta High Court.

Justice Kanth had made a representation on July 7 requesting for a transfer to the Madhya Pradesh or Rajasthan High Court, or a court in any of the neighbouring states. The collegium’s resolution uploaded on the apex court website said: “We have carefully gone through the request made by Mr. Justice Gaurang Kanth in his representation and bestowed our thoughtful consideration to the contents thereof. The Collegium does not find any merit in the request made by him”.

