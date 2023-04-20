New Delhi A declaration of intent was signed by the Airports Authority of India AAI with Eurocontrol and a memorandum of understanding was inked by DGCA with the European Union Aviation Safety for closer cooperation during the two days EUIndia Aviation Summit which began in New Delhi on ThursdayThe summit focuses on EUIndia air transport relations and the mutually shared challenges and opportunities of the two regions such as the postCOVID recovery of air traffic increasing sustainability maintaining safety and the development of unmanned aircraft systemsThe Union Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel Jyotiraditya M Scindia addressed the summit virtually During his address he said “India and the European Union EU have shared strong historical relations which continue to grow today on the back of robust physical digital and peopletopeople connectivity aided by the aviation industry The minister invited EU players to partner with India in developing adaptive technologies and support the objective of tackling emissions from the aviation Industry “We are encouraging airports to use 100 green energy by 2024 and achieve net zero by 2030 The 25 AAI airports are already using 100 green energy Our target is to make another 121 Airports carbon neutral by 2025 We have also mandated the use of renewable energy as part of the bid documents for upcoming airports we are also working towards encouraging the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel Indian Airline operators have already conducted demonstration flights using biofuel blended with ATF he added Also read Majority of passenger complaints related to flight problems and baggage DGCAAdina Vălean European Union Commissioner for Transport also addressed the summit through virtual mode She said “From commercial opportunities to aviation safety and security sustainability air traffic management or consumer protection our shared experiences as well as our shared objectives make us natural partners“We already have a successful history of partnership and cooperation in many areas I truly hope aviation will become one of our most successful partnerships added Adina