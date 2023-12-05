New Delhi: The central government on Tuesday said that the development of border villages has been a priority for it and cited the achievements of Border Area Development Programme.

“For this purpose, the Border Area Development Programme (BADP) has been implemented since 1986. BADP covers all the census villages, towns, semi-urban, and urban areas located within 0-10 kilometre distance (aerial distance) from the first habitation from the international boundary within which the habitations are identified by the State Governments and UT Administrations,” said the Minister of State for Home Nitish Pramanik on Tuesday.

To meet the development deficits of border villages, the Central Government has approved a vibrant villages programme (VVP) for identified villages situated in 46 blocks of 19 districts abutting the northern border in the States of Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and UT of Ladakh, Pramanik said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

He said that under VVP, 662 villages have been identified for coverage on priority. Of the total 662 villages, 11 districts are from Arunachal Pradesh, two districts are from Himachal Pradesh, two are from Sikkim, three districts from Uttarakhand and UT of Ladakh.

The villages have been identified in consultation with various stakeholders. The concerned State Governments and UT administrations implement the developmental works in border villages under Centrally Sponsored Schemes, namely BADP and VVP budget allocation to create infrastructure facilities and carry out developmental works in border villages during the current financial year 2023-24 is Rs 600 crore under BADP and Rs 150.00 Crore (from Contingency Fund of India) under VVP.