New Delhi: In Rohini Sector 15 under KN Katju police station in Delhi, a mentally disturbed son brutally murdered his mother by stabbing her with a needle. The deceased woman has been identified as 64-year-old Satwant Kaur and she was a retired employee of the Education Department. She lived in the house with son Rinku. Her husband Pritam Singh passed away some time ago.

According to the information, around Friday evening, the accused Rinku killed his mother by stabbing her with a needle in a mutual dispute and himself informed the police about it. After getting information about the murder, the police reached there and took the dead body and sent it to Ambedkar Hospital for post mortem.

The accused had stabbed his mother several times with a needle. Police has arrested the accused Rinku and registered a case against him. Along with this, investigation has also been started in the matter.

District DCP Gurikbal Singh Sidhu said that the accused was a B Tech graduate and he has been mentally ill. The people living in the neighbourhood are shocked after this incident. Earlier, the incident of killing an elderly woman by stabbing her with a needle had come to light when she protested against a robbery. Delhi Women's Commission Chairperson Swati Maliwala, who was very angry on this, had said that Delhi has become a murder capital along with rape capital.