DENSE FOG REDUCES VISIBILITY FLIGHTS DELAYED AS DELHI WAKES UP TO FREEZING SUNDAY MORNING

New Delhi: A dense layer of fog gripped the national capital, affecting the traffic movement as the city woke up to a bitterly cold Sunday. The minimum temperature in the RK Puram Area was recorded at 7 degree Celsius in the early hours.

Meanwhile, as thick fog gripped the national capital, reducing visiting to alarming proportions, several flights were delayed. Vistara's Delhi-to-Pune flight was delayed by more than an hour, according to officials. Delhi Police have advised all to drive carefully.

People on the streets and the homeless took refuge at government-run night shelters owing to the conditions. These shelters offer blankets, beds, hot water, and food to those seeking shelter.

On Friday, the city was a witness to the season's first cold wave day, which, according to the India Meterological Department, is recorded when the minimum temperature goes below 4 degree Celsius.

The Indian Meteorological Department issued an alert amid the bone-chilling cold. "Very dense fog layer extends over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, North Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. Passengers on highways need to drive extremely carefully and only with fog lights," the IMD wrote on X.

"Journeys need to be halted until fog reduction by morning especially on expressways. Very Dense fog reporting over Amritsar, Chandigarh, Patiala, Ambala, Ganganagar, Palam, Safdarjung, Lucknow with visibility 0 meter since 0230 hrs IST of today," it added.

The fog is likely to prevail during the morning hours in isolated pockets of northwest India during the next three to four days, the Met agency said. As the weather forecasting agency predicted dense to very dense fog on Sunday, the Delhi Police urged motorists to drive carefully amid low visibility.", "Delhi Police posted from its official X handle.

The Meteorological Department, Delhi, predicted dense to very dense fog on January 14, 2024, and dense fog on January 15 & 16, 2024. (With ANI inputs)