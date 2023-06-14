New Delhi Delhi s water crisis will be resolved within the next twothree years as the government is taking radical steps to tackle the problem Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on TuesdayIn 2015 Delhi s water production stood at 850 million gallons per day MGD It has now increased to 1000 MGD he said at a press conference at the Delhi Secretariat Kejriwal said he has set an ambitious target to further enhance Delhi s water production capacity to a range of 12001300 MGD Once this goal is achieved Delhiites will no longer face water shortages he addedTo accomplish this the government plans to install tubewells in areas with high watertables enabling the extraction of water on a large scale Additionally an innovative approach will be adopted to recharge groundwater by rejuvenating lakes with treated sewage treatment plant STP water the chief minister saidThe recharged water will undergo further treatment in reverse osmosis RO plants before being supplied to households he said To ensure the highest standards of sewage treatment all STPs in Delhi are currently undergoing comprehensive upgrades aiming to mitigate pollution and promote responsible water resource management the CM said PTIAlso read Delhi water official accuses BJP of vandalising office