New Delhi: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court's Special Judge MK Nagpal permitted Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged liquor scam in Delhi, to file documents for the Rajya Sabha elections. The tenure of Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh will end on January 27. Similarly, the date for filing nominations for the three Rajya Sabha seats in Delhi has been scheduled for January 9. Voting for these seats will commence on January 19.

An application was moved to the court seeking permission to take signatures for getting a 'No Dues Certificate' for Singh from the Rajya Sabha. The court further ordered the Tihar jail superintendent to allow the accused's signatures to be taken on the said "Undertaking" whenever he is asked to sign by his family members or by his counsel. The court has also clearly stated that Singh need not be present in person before the court to sign or execute the nomination form.

On the other hand, the Delhi Election Commission (EC) has started preparing for the elections for all three Rajya Sabha seats. Voting will take place on January 19 and results will be announced on the same day. The Delhi government has made Transport Commissioner Ashish Kundra as Returning Officer and Neeraj Aggarwal as Assistant Returning Officer.

Nominations for the elections will be filed till January 9 and scrutiny of nomination papers will be on January 10. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is on January 12. The elections will start from 9 am on January 19 and will continue till 5 pm. Voting for the Rajya Sabha elections will take place in the Delhi Assembly complex.