New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court on Friday issued summons to former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and other accused in the alleged land for jobs scam, sources said. Special Judge Geetanjali Goel took cognizance of a fresh charge sheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and issued summons against all the accused.

All 17 accused will have to appear in court on October 4 on the next hearing in the case. Earlier on September 12, the investigating agency had informed the court about getting permission from the Central Government to prosecute former Union Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. In the second supplementary charge sheet filed by the CBI on July 3, the CBI has accused 17 people including Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, son and Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav, the then GM of West Central Railway (WCR) and two CPOs of WCR.

Tejasvi's name added in the supplementary charge sheet: Tejasvi Yadav's name appeared for the first time in the supplementary charge sheet on July 3. Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav's name was not included in the first charge sheet. In the new charge sheet, along with Tejashwi, Lalu and Rabri have been made accused.