DELHI YOUTH STABBED TO DEATH BY FRIENDS OVER RS 500 THREE HELD

New Delhi: A youth was stabbed to death by his friends in Delhi after he failed to return Rs 500 which he had allegedly borrowed, police said. Three accused have been arrested and a probe has been initiated in this connection.

The incident took place in Sangam Vihar in Delhi on Thursday. The deceased, identified as Faizan lived with his family at street number 5 in Jeerabad Sangam Vihar. Recently, he had got into a dispute with some of his friends. One of them went to his house and threatened the family that he would kill Faizan. The relatives somehow managed to pacify him and convinced him to clear the misunderstandings that he had with Faizan. After which, the youth left Faizan's house.

When Faizan returned home after work last night, three youths were sitting in front of his house waiting for him. Seeing Faizan, they attacked him with a knife. After being stabbed on the chest, Faizan attempted to escape by climbing the stairs. But, the accused intercepted him and stabbed him repeatedly for three to four times. Faizan started bleeding profusely and fell from the stairs. Hearing Faizal's screams, his relatives rushed outside but he had already succumbed to his injuries by then.

The family members said that Faizan told them that he had not taken any money from anyone. "We were even ready to return money although Faizal had not taken it. But, the accused killed the boy without waiting for us to give them the money," Faizal's relative said. Police said all three have been arrested and further investigations are on. Also, police are trying to recover the knife that was used for killing Faizal.