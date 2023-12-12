New Delhi : Drama unfolded at central Delhi's Shadipur metro station on Monday evening when a woman walked down the elevated metro track and threatened to commit suicide by jumping on the road, police said.

The woman was successfully rescued by security personnel within minutes and handed over to her family, they said. A video of the incident went viral on social media. In the video, the woman is seen standing on the elevated metro track. She is seen holding a mobile phone in one of her hands and appears to be talking to someone.

According to an official, the woman, a college student, was upset after an argument with her parents over a minor issue. "Around 5:30 pm, the woman got down from a metro at Shadipur metro station and started walking on the track. On seeing her, people on the road below started shouting and asked her to go back. The woman threatened to jump on the road," an officer said.

Security personnel deployed at the metro station managed to rescue her, the officer said. Police said the girl was later counselled by doctors and handed over to her parents.