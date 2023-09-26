Noida (Delhi) : A woman was shot dead allegedly by two unidentified motorcycle borne men in the Greater Noida area in the national capital on the morning of Tuesday, police sources said here. The woman, who was around 40 years old, worked as a domestic help and was on her way from Dadri to Surajpur when the incident took place. The ghastly shooting happened around 8:30 am, the police sources said.

"The woman identified as Rajkumari had reached a little distance from her home when the two unidentified men came on a motorcycle, opened fire at her and fled. The woman was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead by doctors," a police spokesperson said. Rajkumari's daughter informed police that her mother had a dispute related to money with her sister, the police official said. On receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot.

