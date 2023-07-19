Delhi: Pilot, her husband thrashed by mob for torturing 10 year old domestic help; couple arrested

New Delhi: A woman pilot and her husband who is also an airline staff were detained by the Delhi police for allegedly torturing their domestic help, a 10-year-old girl, in Dwarka area of the national capital, on Wednesday, officials said. Before the police arrived, a group came knocking at the couple's doorstep seeking to know why the couple behaved in an inhuman manner with a child and roughed up the couple.

A video which trickled out in social media showed the couple trying to wriggle out of the situation by apologising to the group. The woman pilot was seen guarding her husband from the group for a few seconds before she was dragged to the street and was given a sound thrashing. Her husband who tried to intervene too faced the ire of the irate mob.

In the video, the couple was seen being shoved by the crowd and they were also seen raining blows on the duo. The efforts by the couple to pacify the attackers did not fructify until both of them received a sound thrashing. After attacking the couple, the mob also alerted the police for seeking action against the couple.

Police who reached the spot pacified the group and rescued the husband and wife. Both were detained for questioning. A case under three sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act and Juvenile Justice Act, police said in a statement. The girl has been sent for medical examination and was being counselled.

According to Dwarka DCP M Harsha Vardhan, the preliminary investigation has revealed that the girl whom the couple has recruited as domestic help is only 10 years old. "We went to the spot. A medical examination was conducted on the girl which revealed certain injuries and burn marks on her body. A case has been registered. Both husband and wife have been detained and are being arrested. The child has been offered counselling (to overcome the trauma)," the DCP said.

