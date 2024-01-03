New Delhi: As cold intensifies in the national capital, people were seen sitting by the bonfire late at night on January 03 in a bid to keep themselves warm. There were no signs of the prevailing cold wave slackening its hold on the national capital and vast swathes of North India.

With the mercury taking a downward shift, locals were pictured sitting around bonfires as the biting cold chilled them to the bone. Meanwhile, in keeping with the weather pattern of the last few days, dense fog shrouded the national capital and elsewhere in its neighbourhood on January 02, with the visibility reduced significantly in isolated pockets of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed.