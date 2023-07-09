New Delhi: Delhi recorded 153 mm of rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Sunday, and it was the highest in a single day in July since 1982, officials of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Moderate to heavy rain continued to lash several parts of the national capital and its adjoining areas in the wee hours of Sunday. The IMD has predicted high-intensity showers over the city for the next two days. It has also issued a 'yellow alert' for Sunday.

The weather body said that thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi. "Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi ( Narela, Alipur, Rohini, Badili, Pitampura, Paschim Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Kashmiri Gate, Seelampur, Rajauri Garden, Red fort, Rajeev chowk, ITO," the IMD said in a Tweet on Sunday morning.

It also predicted that areas including Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Dwarka, India Gate, Akshardham, Palam, IGI Airport, National Capital Region, Kaithal, Narwana, Barwala, Sohana, Nuh ( in Haryana) and Bhiwari (Rajasthan) would also receive light to moderate rains.

Also read: Karnataka: Heavy rains disrupt flights at Mangaluru International Airport

"Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Kurukshetra, Karnal,Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Jind, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda (in Haryana) Shamli, Kandhla, Baraut, Bagpat, Khekra, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Sambhal, Billari, Milak (in Uttar Pradesh) Tizara, Khairthal, Alwar (in Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," it added.

Heavy rainfall lashed Delhi on Saturday causing waterlogging in several areas. Several areas like Pragati Maidan, Nehru Nagar, Panchsheel Marg, Kalkaji and ITO got waterlogged which restricted the movement of traffic.

Also read: Meet Thane's couple who recaptured romance of rains with Rimjhim Gire Saawan