DELHI WAKES UP TO RAIN AND THUNDERSTORMS IMD PREDICTS MORE SHOWERS TODAY

New Delhi: Several parts of Delhi witnessed heavy rainfall, strong winds and thundershowers late Wednesday night, providing some respite from the scorching heat early morning on Thursdaay. The weatherman has predicted more rains in the national capital on Thursday. On Wednesday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 41.1 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was at 25.4 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its bulletin, said that most parts of the Delhi-NCR may witness rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms on Thursday. “Thunder squall with moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 50-70 km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh), Palwal, Nuh (Haryana),” a IMD said in a statement.

The weather body has predicted a “generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle” on May 19, and “strong surface winds” and rainfall on May 22 and 23 respectively. Issuing an advisory including the impact of the rain, the IMD has asked people to take appropriate actions to avoid any rain related incidents. It further said that there could be traffic jams and slippery roads due to rain, adding that the routine outdoor business or activities are very likely to get affected.

The IMD said that the continous rains could pose a threat of damage to physical structures including minor damage to kutcha houses/walls and huts. It also advised the public not to lie on concrete floors and not to lean against concrete walls besides asking people to unplug electrical/ electronic appliances and to get out of water bodies immediately.

The IMD further advised people to take safe shelters and not take shelter under trees in the ongoing inclement weather condition. The weather body further asked people not to keep away from all the objects that conduct electricity in order to be safe from the hazards of electricity.