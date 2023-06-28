New Delhi: Muslim teaching and non-teaching staffers of Delhi University (DU) have flayed the varsity administration's decision to declare a working day on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid) to be celebrated on Thursday (June 29). The plan to shelve the holiday on Eid-ul-Adha was taken because the preparations are underway to mark the valedictory function of DU's centenary year. The DU will hold the concluding function of the centenary year on June 30.

A notification to this effect has been issued by Joint Registrar (establishment) of the University of Delhi stating that June 29 will be the working day for the varsity employees. However, in the notification, it was stated that those who wish to celebrate the festival on June 29 have been exempted from attending the office.

Expressing their concerns, a section of DU teachers have raised objections over the notification. Teachers have condemned the university's decision to observe June 29 as a working day despite the festival of Eid-ul-Adha. They described the move as 'communal and insensitive'. Demanding withdrawal of the notification cancelling the Bakrid holiday, several Muslim employees of the Delhi University took to social media to register their protest.

Several Twitter users sharing their feeling stated whether Delhi University will take such decisions on Holi and Diwali too. Meanwhile, preparations are afoot for the valedictory function of the DU's centenary year slated for June 30. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stones of three new buildings on the DU campus through a virtual mode.

Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Yogesh Singh was overseeing all the preparations for the proposed function. A meeting was convened under the chairmanship of V-C on Advance Security Liaisoning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest on the occasion while Union Education and skill development minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be the guest of honour.

